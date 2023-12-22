Suara.com – Marcella Zalianty is one of the artists who cares about stunting cases in Indonesia. This 43 year old artist also supports the role of television and other elements in handling and preventing cases of child growth.

According to Marcella Zalianty, television is still considered one of the influential media in advocacy and educational information communication (KIE). In fact, until now television is still watched by Indonesians and has reached 54.7 million.

“We must be able to optimize these channels,” said Marcella Zalianty, in a talk show with the theme “Young Filmmakers Gathering & TV Journalism Award Cares for Stunting,” as in a statement received by Suara.com.

Apart from the talk show, the event was also combined with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between BKKBN and Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) and the Indonesian Television Journalists Association (IJTI), in the West Jakarta area, recently.

Apart from television, there are many other media that can be used to campaign for stunting prevention. Radio, social media, even films can be utilized optimally.

As a filmmaker, Marcella Zalianty also believes that films can be maximized to campaign for stunting prevention. According to data, throughout 2023 there will be 15 film titles with a total audience of 17 million people.

Marcella Zalianty. (Instagram)

“This is an extraordinary achievement, because the growth of Indonesian films was able to achieve a market share of 64 percent. Short films about stunting will certainly have selling value. And this is a form of advocacy that can be adapted and can have an impact,” added the mother of two children.

Apart from television and films, the role of social media is also very important in providing literacy to the public. The use of digital technology is very important in overcoming various problems.

“Literacy through digital media is the main key and we can use it to educate the public,” said Ananda Mikola's wife.

Marcella Zalianty hopes that the handling of the stunting problem can be immediately optimized by utilizing all media, including digital media to convey messages, advocate for socialization and literacy to the public.

Stunting is not a trivial problem, because the success of national development depends on the country's ability to overcome this problem. Stunting in Indonesia itself is targeted to decrease to 14 percent in 2024.