The change of scenery will be total for the Spaniard, who will suddenly go from being the cornerstone of the most powerful manufacturer in the championship on which to center the entire sporting and communication strategy, to becoming an independent driver in all respects. No more commitments other than his and those that derive from the bond with the Gresini team, essentially during the grand prix. In addition to the races, Marc Marquez's obligations with the Faenza team are practically nil, in the sense that his contract does not oblige him to participate in promotional events with sponsors. A huge contrast, when compared to the constraints of his previous stage. The presentation of him and the team will take place on January 20th in Riccione. In addition to this arrival in Italy, Marquez is expected to pass through Borgo Panigale, as Alex Marquez, his younger brother and (again) teammate, did last year.

#93's latest deal with Honda, the one signed in early 2020, which had an initial term of four seasons and brought in more than 20 million per year, included about 15 days earmarked for public relations. Added to these were another five appearances with Repsol, main sponsor of the official HRC structure. In the context of promotional events, the only commitment that will maintain the same relevance is Red Bull, to which the driver from Cervera has always given preferential treatment and which will be maintained or even increased.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Net of the advantages that his new status as a Ducati rider can bring in sporting terms, the Bologna brand will offer him a Panigale V4 so that he can train when he decides to do so on the circuit. So the multiple world champion will leave the CBRs that he has used until now. The only restriction that Ducati imposes on him is that the material he uses is not mixed with that of other brands. Even though the Italian manufacturer will make its off-road debut, it has not yet finished a motocross model, so Marquez will have to look for an alternative. He will certainly opt for the same strategy as his brother, who kept the Honda CRs, but with the livery that he uses now. In any case, if the Catalan decides to continue training with those camouflaged Hondas, he will have to come to an agreement to keep it, if he hasn't already done so. In this regard, the Tokyo company had also given him a series of vehicles that would allow him to move around Cervera and Madrid, where he has now resided since 2022.

In his hometown, Marquez has a museum with all the bikes and equipment he has accumulated since he started racing. The “jewels” of the exhibition are, logically, the prototypes with which he became MotoGP world champion. Most of these Honda RC213Vs were sold by Honda, with whom he agreed an extension to be able to continue showing them. Years ago, the brand gave champions the bikes with which they had triumphed, but decided to stop when Freddie Spencer sold his.

