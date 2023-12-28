Marc Marquez meets Max Verstappen again

Marc Marquez made a lot of noise with his transfer to Team Gresini, going to defend the colors of Ducati, after a life in Honda. For this reason, the 30-year-old Spanish six-time world champion in the MotoGP class is perhaps the most anticipated protagonist of the 2024 season.

In a record season in Formula 1 with 19 Grands Prix won out of 22 and the conquest of the third world title. Here are Marquez's words.

“I really like Max Verstappen, especially because he is a real killer, to win and to be successful at all, or to be a hero, you have to be a killer. This means that you can only worry about the one big goal, which is to win.”

“How you achieve this and how you win doesn't really matter. His priority is to win and in this sense we have the same attitude. That's why I like it so much.”