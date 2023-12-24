The arrival of the multiple world champion does not scare the emerging star.

Marc Marquez in Ducati doesn't seem to be able to change Marco Bezzecchi's approach one iota. The representative of the VR46 team spoke clearly about the important movement in the helmet market that brought the famous Catalan from Honda to Team Gresini where he will get on a Desmosedici. And the rider from Romagna, who has long been in the running for the MotoGP champion title in 2023, has outlined what the novelty will really represent for him.

“In Ducati we are always eight cocks in the henhouse, just like before”, glossed Bezzecchi in the words collected by the 'Gazzetta dello Sport'. Statements through which he intends to convey the message of certainly greater internal competition, which however is not destined to worry him. Just as, from his point of view, nothing changes the fact of finding Fabio Di Giannantonio as his new boxing partner. “For me nothing changes at all”, he commented.

It's a different matter regarding his prospects after an important season like his 2023 in MotoGP. “Winning gives you a different emotional and mental state. You are more aware and serene, because you know you are capable of doing it. Furthermore, I feel good with the team, and throughout my career when this has happened I have always achieved better results “, explained Bezzecchi.