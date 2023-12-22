Marc Marquez-Ducati Pramac: Paolo Campinoti reveals a background on the market

During an interview given to “Paddock MotoGp”, the owner of Prima Pramac Paolo Campinoti wanted to reveal a background story on Marc Marquez, who, before finding the definitive agreement for the move to Team Gresini's Ducati, was also in negotiations in Pramac to take Johann Zarco's place.

“Marquez continues to be one of the strongest riders, if not the strongest, that exists. He has very particular characteristics, he is very aggressive and very disruptive. I think that with his arrival the balance in Ducati will be difficult to manage. A few months ago we were in negotiations with him to sign him, but Ducati gave the green light, but only with a two-year contract. Then he signed for a year with the Gresini team. It seems to me a choice that could be 100% positive for the whole Ducati world. It doesn't make much sense to have Marc for a year, because at a marketing level you have everything, but a season is too short a period” began the owner of Prima Pramac.

“Leaving the brand where he was born and raised to come to Ducati testifies even more to the supremacy of our bikes. Marquez is confident that he will be strong with a bike from the previous version. I don't know what our Desmosedici will be like in 2024, if it will have more potential and if there will be a difference between one bike and another. I think he will be a serious candidate for victory. If I had to make a financial splash, I would do it for Jorge Martin, who in my opinion is worth more than Marc, he is younger and I I like it even more” added the Pramac team owner.

“The real Marc Marquez of MotoGP is Dall'Igna, to the point that Marc accepted an outdated bike in order to race with a Ducati. The performances of his brother Alex highlight that next year Marc, who has at least half a second more in his wrist of Alex, he will absolutely be fighting for the title and the one-year contract will be an even more disruptive element from my point of view in what could be a difficult dynamic to manage if Marquez wins the title. However, Dall'Igna is so good guy who will be able to manage this situation too” concluded Paolo Campinoti.