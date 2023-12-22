Marc Marquez-Ducati: Pedro Acosta has no doubts

During an interview given to the microphones of “Motosprint”, the new KTM GASGAS rider Pedro Acosta, among the various topics covered, wanted to bluntly analyze his 2023, which culminated with the conquest of the world title in Moto2. In addition, the Spanish centaur also wanted to comment on what his compatriot Marc Marquez's performance will be on the Team Gresini Ducati.

“It was an incredible season, fantastic, but also tiring. I arrived at the end of the championship really tired. The triple away games proved to be tough. In my favour, there was the privilege of having a wonderful team, made up of guys with whom we put the experience gained together to good use in 2022. Compared to last year I felt more complete both from a psychological point of view and in terms of riding” began the Spanish centaur.

“I think Marquez will scare everyone next year. When he came into the pits in the first tests, sat down, took off his helmet and smiled that smile, I immediately understood that it will be a big problem for everyone. We all know how he is Marc, what he won and what feats he is capable of” added the rookie born in 2004.

“It was my goal to get to MotoGP. I am aware that a very long season awaits me, loaded with Sprints and 22 world events, in which I will have to try to learn as much as possible. The road ahead is very long, the steps to be taken will be infinite, however we started off on the right foot and the sensations I felt in the first test session will allow me to have a peaceful but intense winter focused on next year” concluded Pedro Acosta.