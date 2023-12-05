A farewell that turns into a goodbye, complete with a clear promise.

Marc Marquez bids farewell to Honda before finally moving to Ducati. But in doing so he uses honeyed words towards the team for which he contested eleven MotoGP championships, winning six. The Catalan has in fact promised the Japanese company to aim for a future return, with the aim of winning together again.

“I’m happy to take part in the Honda Thanks Day once again – declared Marquez during the event held in Motegi -. As you know, this year is a little more special for me, given that Honda and I will part ways. However, we will have to see if they can cross paths again in the future. We spent 11 years together, winning six world titles. We did wonderful things, growing together.”

“Being part of this family has always been a pleasure for me. Team Repsol Honda is the team of my career, there are people here with whom we will never forget. My goal is to win again, you know. For this reason I had to find the best way to get it. For the future though, who knows, we hope to meet again. I’d like to be a Honda rider again,” said Marquez.