Suara.com – Indonesian national team midfielder Marc Klok believes that the training camp (TC) in Antalya, Turkey, is very important so that the Garuda squad is able to compete in the 2023 Asian Cup which will be held from January 12 to February 10 2024 in Qatar.

This is because according to him the training pattern while in Turkey until January 6 2024 is the best way for him and the team to increase their level before competing in the 2023 Asian Cup.

“Today we train one on one, two against two, three against three, we do physical running, we do jumping, all physical training, for this week or two weeks, so that our physical condition continues to improve before starting tactics,” said Klok while taking part in the third day of training in Turkey, at the Huseyin Aygun Football Center, Titanic Deluxe Belek, Antalya, Turkey, as published by Antara, Sunday (24/12).

“Mentally ready (to compete in the Asian Cup), but physically it will be very different at the Asian level, I also have to give my maximum to take it to a new level later, and these two weeks, three weeks, it is very important for me and the whole team to get out of comfort zone,” added the Persib Bandung midfielder.

Even though sunlight shines into the training arena, the temperature remains cold, around 14 degrees Celsius. Klok also admitted that he enjoyed the third day of training by devouring the entire training menu.

“Very good condition, fit, healthy, happy, grateful I am here with my friends. Training is very hard, we need this for the Asian Cup later. “Physically you have to improve and so far training has been very good, I think everyone has adapted well,” said the 30 year old footballer.

While in Turkey, apart from training, the Garuda team also played two trial matches against Libya on 2 and 5 January 2024 in Antalya.

After that, the Indonesian national team will fly to Qatar and will undergo a final test against Iran on January 9 2024.

In the 2023 Asian Cup, the Indonesian national team will be in Group D with Japan, Iran and Vietnam. Coach Shin Tae-yong's troops will play their first match against Iraq at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan on January 15 2024 at 21.30 WIB.