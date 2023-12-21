Suara.com – The clear blue-green color of the sea seems to blend perfectly with the white sand of the beach on Maratua Island, Berau Regency, East Kalimantan Province.

If you mention its name, any tourist will agree with its natural beauty. Thanks to the diversity of marine life, including coral reefs, Maratua is even called by divers as one of the most beautiful underwater paradises in Indonesia.

In fact, the coral reef ecosystem in the Maratua Sea does not just grow naturally. There is a role for environmental conservationists who are diligent in transplanting coral reefs. One of them is the Environmental Care Maratua Group. This Community Association in Maratua District was formed with the aim of building community awareness in protecting the potential of natural resources and ecosystems in coastal areas.

“It all started with a group of young people who thought about preserving the environment, especially coral reefs in Payung-Payung Village, Maratua District, Berau Regency. This effort has actually been carried out by young people in Maratua since 2017. However, what we are doing is still not visible in the community. “The activities carried out by the Environmental Care Maratua Group only really attracted attention in 2019,” said Muhammad Ilyas, Daily Chair of the Environmental Care Maratua Group.

The 39 year old man then added, “To date there are 20 members of the Maratua Care for the Environment Group, most of whom are young people. Together with these 20 people, we have succeeded in transplanting coral reefs spread across several points in Maratua. “As a result, coastal areas that previously did not have coral reefs are now covered with coral reefs,” he said.

“Before the existence of the Maratua Environmental Care Group, the condition of the coral reefs in Maratua was damaged at several points. In fact, Maratua is a tourist area. “This is what ultimately made us even more motivated to transplant coral reefs in many locations in Maratua,” continued Ilyas.

For information, coral reefs in Indonesia are the richest coral reefs in the world. With an area of ​​2.5 million hectares, Indonesia's coral reefs also have the highest biodiversity in the world. At least 750 types of coral belonging to 75 genera are found in Indonesia. Apart from climate change, damage to coral reefs occurs due to destructive or destructive fishing activities. As a result of this, 30.4% of coral reefs in Indonesia are in a damaged condition.

Collaboration with BRI Cares

Coral reef conservation efforts carried out by the Maratua Cares for the Environment Group have become even more vigorous after collaborating with BRI Peduli. Through the BRI Cares Grow & Green program, BRI is committed to supporting and maintaining ecosystems with the highest marine biodiversity compared to other marine ecosystems, protecting beaches and coastal areas, and reducing global warming.

Thanks to BRI Grow & Green, the Environmental Care Maratua Group has become more optimal in protecting the potential of natural resources and coral reef ecosystems in the Maratua coastal area.

“Now the coral reefs in Maratua have started to grow a lot. For the Maratua people whose main livelihood is fishing, a sustainable coral reef ecosystem also has its own positive impact. There are more fish, so fishermen's catches become more abundant. “With the condition of the coral reef ecosystem being sustainable, we hope that the community and tourists who visit Maratua will also take part in protecting it together, so that the impact can also be felt by our children and grandchildren in the future,” concluded Ilyas.

On a separate occasion, Deputy Main Director of BRI Catur Budi Harto revealed that the program was part of BRI's real action in fighting climate change, namely a sustainable ecosystem restoration and preservation program through planting trees and transplanting coral reefs. Implementation includes preparing program designs, providing seeds, planting, maintaining and collecting data on the development conditions of plants and coral reefs.

He hopes that BRI Peduli's coral reef transplantation activities can provide benefits for the sustainability and preservation of nature, especially the marine ecosystem in the Maratua Islands. “We entrust it to the local community to maintain and preserve it,” he added.

For information, BRI Peduli Grow & Green previously succeeded in planting 10,000 Mangrove seedlings in Muaragembong District, Bekasi Regency, planting 2,500 durian seedlings in Berau, East Kalimantan, planting 500 Mangrove plants in Pulau Tidung Village, Kab. Seribu Islands and planting 2,500 tree seedlings consisting of coffee, pine and sugar palm seedlings in Samosir Regency, North Sumatra.