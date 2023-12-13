The memorabilia from the direct clashes of the last two weeks of the championship will end up with fan token holders: the decisive goals at the center of the initiative

Napoli fans should not be offended, but the last two championship matches lost by Walter Mazzarri’s team were the most anticipated of their respective Serie A matches. And it was precisely on the occasion of the direct clashes on which the fans’ attention was totally catalyzed , the fan token platform has based the always popular initiative of “goal balls” aimed at football fans. Just for a summary: the balls from some selected matches – usually the most important – are withdrawn from the game immediately after each goal, certified and preserved. After a now well-established process, the balls that now become memorabilia are then given as gifts to lucky fans in possession of fan tokens, or redeemed by the users themselves on the dedicated app.

The scene summarized is exactly what happened during Napoli-Inter 3-0 and Juventus-Napoli 1-0, with the cameras promptly filming for a few seconds the insertion of the ball into the bag branded by Socios. It happened to Diego Armando Maradona for the goals of Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella and Marcus Thuram and the same happened last Friday after Federico Gatti scored the decisive goal at the Allianz Stadium again against Napoli. So it is therefore understandable why fans in possession of digital tokens are eager to discover the ways in which they can try to get their hands on the memorabilia.