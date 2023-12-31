Dear Editor, I am a boomer generation motorcyclist (an old man compared to all of you) and I have some motorcycling experience. I am writing to ask you what the various engine power and traction settings, which are so fashionable today, are for? I know their function, but what they are for and to whom, not much. Of course, your testers who I think constantly travel with the throttle fully open or fully closed will undoubtedly be useful, but for all the other motorcyclists? All the latest motorbikes I owned were equipped with them, while my first motorbikes did not have them, but were equipped with a setting, or rather two: the throttle and the brain of the person who operated it! I wonder, how many motorcyclists enter a corner by downshifting to have maximum output power, then opening the throttle halfway through the corner, confident that the traction control will come into operation at the right moment, or on wet roads they cheerfully open the throttle, did they select the “rain” mode anyway? Wouldn't it be better, even if less profitable, to try to solve those problems you noted of “slight on-off”, or the irregular operation at a constant speed of 2,000 rpm, as happened with all my bikes (excluding those carburetor)?

Claudio Frontini – email