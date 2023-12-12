The magic of Muriel and Zirkzee, the discomfort of Immobile, Mourinho’s wall: all the variables for a place in the sun

The first question, in these cases, is a must: but how many places are, at least potentially, available for the Champions League? To simplify, one might say… one and a half. In the sense that Inter and Juve, with four matchdays to go in the first round, seem to be traveling at a pace that can protect them from any surprises. Milan’s position is more uncertain, as it has a decent advantage over the competition (4 points over the Roma-Bologna pair) but absolutely needs to find continuity of performance.