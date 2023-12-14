Although the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials have been launched simultaneously in our country, Disney+ Spain has not yet confirmed that we will have the next episode of the series at Christmas.

Following his exciting appearance in the latest Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special, Dear friend is ready to start his first official adventure as the Fifteenth Doctor in The Church on Ruby Road, the special Christmas episode that lands on Disney+ on December 25, 2023.

Or so we hope since, although Disney+ has shown the special among its Christmas premieres, At the moment in Spain its release date has not yet been officially confirmed..

In the press release provided by Disney+ Spain where it announces its December news, only the latest Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials released on the platform on December 2 and 9 respectively are mentioned, omitting everything related to the next episode. of Christmas.

However, we still do not have to put our hands on our heads since, both Disney+ and other streaming platforms, On more than one occasion they have kept the announcement of certain titles to themselves and have not confirmed their releases until a few days before their launch., so this could be the case. Just in case, we will be waiting for Disney+ Spain to confirm its premiere.

Definitely It would be a serious mistake if Disney+ Spain did not continue releasing the episodes of Doctor Who simultaneously with BBCsince it is the first time that Spanish fans can legally enjoy the series without fear of eating spoilers on social networks, and of course its great reception on the platform bears good faith of this.

What The Church on Ruby Road is about, the long-awaited Doctor Who Christmas special

Starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie GibsonThe Church on Ruby Road is known as episode 0 with which the new “reboot” of the series begins and closes the “modern stage” of 2005 started by Russell T. Davieswho is back as showrunner in this new stage.

In this chapter, the Doctor meets Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), a young orphan with whom he He is going to be involved in an adventure that involves some dangerous Goblins who are dedicated to kidnapping orphaned babies to feast on them.. How will they resolve the conflict?

The special Christmas episode of Doctor Who premieres on the BBC on December 25, 2023which we hope will arrive on the same date in the catalog of Disney+ Spain. Do you think we will continue watching the series simultaneously with the United Kingdom or will we have to wait a little longer?