It seems that Super Mario 3D Land continues to leave us news years after its launch on Nintendo 3DS. Here we have a curious detail.

Super Mario 3D Land

This is a message that includes a curious trick. In the title, the ink they spit the Tintomaniac Piranha on the screen can be quickly removed by blowing into the console's microphone.

How cool the way the developers integrated microphone functionality in the game to interact with the elements on the screen! It's a fun way to take advantage of the console's unique features and make the gaming experience more immersive and creative. Did you know him?

You can see it below:

In Super Mario 3D Land, the ink that Inky Piranha Plants spit onto the screen can be removed quickly by blowing into the system’s microphone. pic.twitter.com/17G3AZjgeS — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 16, 2023

