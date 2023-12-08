Small, cheap and with specific legislation for them. This is what European vehicle manufacturers are asking Europe through their ACEA association. A vehicle designed by and for the city, that has its own rules and facilitates urban mobility.

The Japanese kei car is the example they give.

And in the car. Japan is known for doing things very differently. We find it in the electric car and, why not, in hydrogen. Sometimes, its rationality is such that, once we know the product, we do not understand why we have not yet applied it in Europe. Yes, it is the most logical thing!

And that’s the same thing that happens with their kei cars. They are cars designed almost exclusively for the city. In cities as crowded as those in Japan, it seems evident that the best car will be the smallest. That is why they enjoy tax benefits and cheaper insurance.

But they also have important limitations. A car that wants to fall into this category cannot measure more than 3.4 meters long and 1.48 meters wide. They cannot exceed two meters in height and their engines have to be, at most, 660 cc and 64 HP. With these limitations, they represent 30% of car sales in the country.

Perfect for Europe. A small car, designed for the urban environment, easy to maneuver and cheaper? By type of city, yes, it also sounds perfect for Europe. A few days ago we brought this example that will arrive in the United States and that, however, seems the perfect formula for a market like the European one.

In fact, this idea is not new. Europe has seen how cars like the BMW Isetta or the Fiat Topolino have passed through its streets. On a continent where it was essential to motorize the population, smaller vehicles were an excellent option.

What manufacturers ask for. “Take what the Japanese have done with kei cars. It’s the perfect example of the kind of thing we should be able to do in Europe too. They have financial support, with car acquisition fees reduced to a third of what the cars cost. normal cars, with road tolls reduced by 20%, keeping city centers accessible to suburbanites.

These were the words of Luca de Meo, president of ACEA, to one of the questions from journalists when they presented their position on what actions can be taken in Europe to improve industry and mobility within cities.

But there are already options. Indeed, in Europe, right now, there are already options that are very similar to the Japanese kei car. Luca de Meo knows this well because Renault, of which he is also CEO, is launching its Mobilize Duo on the market, both in light quadricycle and heavy quadricycle versions.

They are not the only ones. Stellantis is ready to do a big business with these types of cars. Their Citroën My AMI will be followed by the Fiat Topolino, a reinvention of the classic vehicle from which they hope to obtain enormous economic profitability.

The light quadricycle, Meo is right, has problems leaving the city, as it is prohibited from entering highways and highways and is limited to 45 km/h. The heavy quadricycle, however, already requires a driving license and can reach a maximum speed of 70 km/h.

So what is asked for? What de Meo refers to is an intermediate category, a type of vehicle that has size limitations but that can be valid outside the city. In Japan they do absolutely crazy things and have real gems with this type of car.

The 64 HP of power of Japanese kei cars make them very interesting vehicles because they are very light and can reach a speed at which you feel safe outside of a city. De Meo would like to replicate the system here, with cars that pay much less taxes, with cheaper insurance and, thus, be more accessible.

A question of electricity. The problem with these cars is that, if they are to be as practical as in Japan, they should have their own emissions regulations. With that size, right now it is impossible to purchase an electric vehicle at a reasonable price.

And with a combustion engine, current emissions regulations would prevent a car from circulating that is not electrified. This is one of the reasons that is scaring away manufacturers of smaller cars. If those close to four meters are not profitable, much less are smaller cars if tailored standards are not established for them.

And from the public. Another question is whether there really is a public that demands this type of automobile. Until recently, we Europeans could boast of small but really practical cars. Utility vehicles that with their combustion engines could take us anywhere and had an affordable price. That has completely changed.

The advantage of these cars is that they were suitable for everyday use as well as for going on vacation. They were not extremely comfortable or spacious vehicles, but they fulfilled that function. However, a car dedicated exclusively to the urban environment is difficult to sell and it is a type of car that has a difficult time outside the wealthiest countries in Europe.

In Xataka | The Ford Fiesta is dead: an example of what Europe (and consumers) want

Photo | Nicolás Boullosa