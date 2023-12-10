Group A: the Piedmontese beat Trento 2-0. Lumezzane’s rise continues: 1-0 at Pro Sesto. Group C: only a goal is missing in the big match

Here’s everything that happened in Serie C in the packed program on 8 December, at the start of a round that will last until Monday.

group A

—

If the trip to Vicenza represented the mid-season final exam, Mantova was promoted with flying colours: the 2-0 for the league leaders in front of almost 10 thousand at Menti was all realized in the final part of the first half, with the unleashed Radaelli who first converted Fiori’s assist and then sent Galuppini through on goal for the second goal (in the second half, a couple of chances for Mensah and a crossbar from a free kick hit by Ronaldo). Mantova thus sends Vicenza to within 15 of the top – a team whistled, Diana’s position must be evaluated – and takes the advantage over second place to 7 points, awaiting the postponements of Atalanta U23-Padova and Triestina-Giana. Third consecutive victory for Pro Vercelli, which consolidates fourth place by once again making the field factor count (it is unbeaten at Piola): the 2-0 over Trento was born at the start of the second half from two dead balls hit by Haoudi (Rodio unlocks on a corner development , Maggio doubles his header taking advantage of the assist on a free kick). The ascent towards the playoff zone of the freshman Lumezzane continues: Pro Sesto narrowly surpassed (1-0) thanks to the opening left-footed volley from the former Gerbi (the reaction is all in Barranca’s crossbar). However, Renate’s bad moment continues, overtaken in Meda by AlbinoLeffe (2-0) with a goal in each half from Longo and Zoma (goal and assist for him). Fiorenzuola-Arzignano ends goalless (Milillo had the clearest chance for the guests). Pergolettese returned to victory, beating Virtus Verona 2-1 (fourth defeat in the last five): Danti responded with a penalty to Tonoli’s initial lead, but in the final it was Piu who definitively brought Abbate’s team ahead. In Busto Arsizio, the first point of Pirozzi’s management also arrives for Alessandria – at the first of the new president Andrea Molinaro: Foresta, half an hour into the second half, reaches 1-1 against Pro Patria who had dominated in the first half (goal by Renault and penalty saved by Liverani against Parker). With the policy of small steps, Novara also moves with the 1-1 draw in Legnago: ahead with Corti, Jack Gattuso’s team is reached by the penalty obtained and converted by the usual Rocco (scoring in the last four matches).

group c

—

The big Picerno-Casertana match ends 0-0, a cross between second and third in the standings. The Lucanians play better especially in the first half, when they are stopped by a great save from Venturi on Santarcangelo; Cangelosi’s team adapts to a game of containment and thus takes home a precious point (ninth consecutive useful result, those of Murano and his teammates are instead 10 with Picerno’s goal unbeaten for 396′).