Atalanta U23, Giana, Albinoleffe, Entella and Fermana also win. Draw between Potenza and Messina

round a

—

With a day before the end of the first round, Mantova made sure to turn the corner in front of everyone: to beat a combative Lumezzane (1-0) they needed the goal of Galuppini's ex (on a penalty) to start of the second half, point of breakdown of the balance in a very nervous match in which the refereeing direction was not convincing. In the top rankings, Atalanta U23 returns to success, passing on the Pro Sesto field (fourth knockout in a row, they haven't scored for 408 minutes) thanks to a goal from Moustapha Cissè, who did well to exploit a defensive uncertainty from Marianucci: the Guinean, like his other teammates, he was fresh from the Europa League debut that Gasperini gave him against Rakow. Giana's climb into the playoff zone continues: the 2-1 against Renate was scored by Franzoni and the usual Tommaso Fumagalli (scored for five days in a row), Rolando shortened too late for the team of debutant Alberto Colombo (returning from his dismissal of Potenza, took Pavanel's place). AlbinoLeffe is still smiling, with their second victory in a row with the second consecutive goal from Salvatore Longo: the flash of the former Turris is enough to narrowly beat Pergolettese (1-0, result defended in the final by Marietta and a post).

round b

—

A clearly recovering Entella put a stop to Rimini's golden streak, which hadn't lost in 9 games: in Chiavari it ended 2-0 with a goal in each half from Tascone and Tomaselli, punishing the little energy of Troise's team fresh from fatigue (with qualification to the semi-finals) of the Italian Cup. Fourth draw in a row for Spal, who were joined on the Pineto pitch (1-1) by Volpicelli's ninth goal of the season who replied to Rabbi. In what was to all intents and purposes a survival challenge, Fermana (signs of life, 5 points in the last three games) overturns Juventus Next Gen and puts them in trouble: Bianconeri ahead with Guerra – then sent off towards the end – Santi equals and overtaking by the substitute Manuel Giandonato (who grew up in Juve's youth team).

group c

—

Juve Stabia are devastating at home: 3-0 against a revamped Francavilla and provisional lead to plus 6 against Picerno (who play in Brindisi on the Sunday program and host the league leaders on 22 December). At Menti – where goalkeeper Thiam finished the first half of the season unbeaten, 810' without conceding a goal – Piscopo, Candellone and Folino scored. An unspectacular draw between Potenza and Messina (0-0): the point is decidedly more convenient for the Modica team – who came from two victories -, while the Lucanians reach six games without winning, with the second draw in a row with the ferryman De Giorgio on the bench (the replacement for the sacked Lerda has yet to be identified).

