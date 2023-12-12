That takes some getting used to for us, that Mansory makes beautiful cars.

Yesterday Mansory surprised friend and foe by making the BMW 7 Series more beautiful. Colleague @machielvdd didn’t know what happened to him. Normally he has vitriol in his keyboard when a press release from Mansory lands on his digital doorstep, but this time he was perplexed.

It goes on and on, because today we have another beautiful car from Mansory! At least, it looks like they’ve held back quite a bit. That results in a decently thick car. In this case the basis is a Bentley Bentayga EWB, with a longer wheelbase.

It’s beyond us why you would even order the short one. It is actually a USP to have as much space as possible in this discreet shipping container on wheels.

Beautiful Mansory Bentley, also a fast one?

The engine has of course been modified. Mansory has a lot of experience with the engine, because it is also in the Urus, various Porsches and Audi RS models. In these cases they adjust the exhaust, there is a downpipe with 200-cell sports cats and sports air filter.

The power therefore increases from 550 hp to 750 hp. The increase in torque is also impressive, from 750 Nm to 1,020 Nm. This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

That is really extremely fast for a 2.5 ton cigar club. The top speed is not limited according to good practice. This beautiful Mansory runs at a maximum speed of 317 km/h. So make sure your limousine driver also has a racing license. Or a little experience at Hockenheim, Monza or Le Mans.

Fringes

In terms of body kit, you can really go in any direction with the German tuner. In this case, everything was chosen. Well. That means a new front bumper, rear bumper, side skirts, spoilers and a whole lot of carbon frills. These are typical details that you have to see in real life to appreciate.

The finish and quality of Mansory are top notch. Naturally, the beautiful Mansory Bentayga has been lowered, in this case with a module for the air suspension. Finally, there is also a set of 24-inch rims.

Finally, we must note that Mansory really does everything, according to the customer’s wishes. So it’s also partly customer taste that some people have trouble with. In this case, a green copy with a long wheelbase is a relief compared to bright yellow, baby blue or matte black.

