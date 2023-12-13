Zara, the new advertising campaign infuriates social media: the storm breaks out

Zaraa world-famous fashion brand, ends up in trouble: it has withdrawn from its website and applications an advertising campaign that portrayed mannequins with missing limbs. The decision was made after social protests that indicated a lack of respect for victims of the war between Israel and Hamas. L’hashtag #BoycottZara had entered trend on social media X.



Some photographs depicting him also ended up at the center of the controversy statues wrapped in white clothssimilar to bodies in shrouds. The images were removed “as part of our normal content update process,” the company said.

READ ALSO: Christmas 2023, Tezenis launches the new advertising campaign. Watch the commercial

The Spanish company responded to the criticism by stating that the “Atelier” collection was conceived in July and the photos were taken in September, pbefore the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel. That series of images had “the sole purpose of showcasing handcrafted clothing in a artistic context“, Zara explained again.

“We regret the misunderstanding,” the company said.

“Unfortunately some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created,” concluded Zara.

It is not the first time that fashion has stumbled on the issue of the conflict between Israel and Gaza. Some weeks ago la firma M&S (Marks & Spencer) è was accused of posting a photo of Christmas hats in the colors of the burning Palestinian flag on Instagram. On that occasion the ASA received 116 complaints, only to decide that M&S ​​had not broken advertising oversight rules and therefore “no further investigation was warranted”.

READ ALSO: Israel, Netanyahu: “It is not possible to bring all the hostages home”

Subscribe to the newsletter