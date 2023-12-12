The Juventus sporting director awarded as manager of the year 2023 by Ussi Piemonte: “We are happy with the team we have, we don’t need it”

“Ready to seize an opportunity on the market, but without any need”. Thus Giovanni Manna, the sporting director of Juventus, awarded as manager of the year 2023 by Ussi Piemonte. “I must thank those who decided to give me this award, which I must absolutely share with those who have experienced the boys’ journey with me. We have done important work, which began many years ago. We are reaping the fruits of a project that started a long time ago, we are very proud and happy, we hope to be able to continue like this.”

Manna is among the souls who have allowed Juventus to focus on the development of young people thanks to the Next Gen project. “The objective is not only sporting but also financial, in order to reduce labor costs – he said -. We must not forget the boys who are playing in other teams in Serie A and B, because not everyone manages to reach the level of the Juve first team. We are happy, we must not give up and continue in this direction because we know that it is the right path.”

Juve is following in the wake of Inter, the only one who seems to be able to keep up with the Nerazzurri to keep the fight for the Scudetto open. “Our declared objective is to reach the next Champions League while respecting the economic-financial balance of the club. Then it is clear that we are Juventus and we must always think about getting the best in every competition – continues Manna -. At the moment we are doing well but we continue to stay focused on our objective, we will evaluate from game to game and be ready.” On the January transfer market: “We are extremely satisfied with the squad we have and we are not desperately looking for players. If opportunities arise on the market we will be ready.”

“The squad was designed with two more players (Fagioli and Pogba, ed.). The coach was good and the players were ready, I repeat: if there are opportunities on the market, we’ll see; but we don’t need it.” Bringing back some loan players like Soulé and Barranechea, who are doing well at Frosinone? “I think that players who have started a journey must finish it, especially if it is as virtuous as theirs. So we have no intention of interrupting the good they are doing.” The second team, in Serie C, is not experiencing a good moment in terms of results: “Over the years there have been moments of ups and downs which are natural and physiological, but we have several young people who are often in the first team and not in the Second Team. We tried to accelerate the boys’ path, as we do in the Spring. We just need to continue working calmly and with confidence.” In closing, on his future, Manna responds like this: “I am happy with the work we are doing with Allegri and Giuntoli, at this moment it also seems superfluous to talk about it.”

