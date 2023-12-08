The Manhart V350 is a German Fatty for people with reproductive urges.

Very nice, all those cars at the Essen Motor Show 2023, but is that useful if you have a very large family? Even the immensely popular Audi RS6 Avant and BMW M3 Touring (there are a few in every hall) are relatively tight, especially considering their price tags.

So what should you do? Well, simple: check this one out Manhart V350! Normally Manhart mainly sells Fat Germans or various exotics, but the performance store from Wuppertal also does not turn its backs on a relatively simple bus.

Manhart V350

The basis is the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, the most luxurious variant of the medium-sized commercial vehicle. Despite the fact that the car is marketed as an MPV (‘marketed’ as the purple pants say), it is primarily a commercial vehicle that Mercedes has then decorated luxuriously. You can go very far with this using the Mercedes V-Class configurator.

And then Manhart goes one step further. Let’s start with the exterior. Manhart has opted for a TopCar body kit. Normally we are a bit hesitant, but what TopCar has done is cool. They based themselves on the AMG lines and applied them to the V-Class.

Bonnet

That means a very thick front bumper, with a huge grille for extra cooling. Naturally, in accordance with the prevailing fashion, it was decided to finish all exterior parts that are normally chrome in high-gloss black.

It doesn’t look out of place on the Manhart V350, although we can appreciate the chrome (or aluminum) moldings. A nice detail is the hood, with the ‘power bulges’ that the 300 SL and SLK (R170) also have.

There are also the obligatory side skirts and a roof spoiler at the rear. There is of course a limited amount of what you can do with the back of a van.

Another nice detail of the Manhart V350 is the thicker rear bumper with a diffuser underneath (you need that under a bus). The four exhaust pipes breathe ‘AMG’. The whole is tastefully finished with 20-inch alloy wheels. The car has been lowered with a set of H&R lowering springs.

And what about the power?

Then the engine: that’s a real biturbo! Unfortunately not, because Manhart has added a 4.0 V8, but the 2.2 four-cylinder diesel has two. The power is – thanks to the MHTronik module – a generous 280 hp, while the torque is now 585 Nm. So it is not a racing monster, but it is a smooth companion to transport all your children.

Finally, the interior is just standard Mercedes, but one with the necessary amount of luxury. So everything is covered with leather and in this case the car is fully equipped. In short, the Manhart V350 is an ideal bus if you like something thick, but you’ve had a little too much fun in the bedroom.

This article Manhart V350 is a brutal van with a biturbo engine first appeared on Ruetir.