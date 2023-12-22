Mango, forty years of activity in 2024

It is an international brand known in the fashion sector, it will close the year with historic results and will celebrate 2024, the year of its 40th anniversary, with a strategic plan of great expansion. It's Mango, created in 1984 by Isak Andic in Barcelona. The year that ends saw record results: over 3,000 million in turnover. A trend that had always been growing, interrupted only by the losses recorded during the pandemic.

In 2022 the company had obtained almost 2,700 million euros with a profit of 81 million (+20%) compared to the previous 12 months. In short, for the international fashion brand the Covid crisis seems to have definitively passed. And now the company is thinking about the near future with more optimism and presents a Strategic Plan for the three-year period 2024/2026.

Mango, a strategic plan for the three-year period 24/26

What are the main innovations in the new Plan? First of all, he decided on changes in governance and shareholding. The Board of Directors, as explained in an official note, will expand to nine members compared to the current four. Until now it consisted of Isak Andicnon-executive chairman; Tony RuizAD; Jonathan Andicas a member e Daniel Lopez as secretary. Jonathan Andic and Daniel López will become executive directors in March, who he will join Margarita Salvans (currently financial director).

The board will also be expanded with four independent directors: Jordi Canalsprofessor and president of the Center for Corporate Governance at the IESE business school; Jorge Lucayafounding partner of AZ Capital; Jordi Constans, director and former director of several national and international companies; And Marc Puigpresident and CEO of Puig, a company which, for its part, is studying a potential IPO.

Mango, CEO Tony Ruiz is the architect of the success

Tony Ruiz, CEO of Mango and true architect of the current success, will take a 5% stake in the capital. Package not purchased but awarded as compensation. A real revolution given that until now the founder was also the sole owner. Andic had words of praise for Ruiz “His entry into Mango's shareholding is recognition of the excellent management at the helm of the company in recent years, which has translated into excellent results. I am convinced that his vision will contribute to the continuity, solidity and growth of Mango in the future.”

Furthermore, the Plan includes projects to expand the store network with the forecast of 500 (there are currently 2,700 points of sale in 115 markets) new openings in Europe, the United States, Canada, India and the United Kingdom. In the European area, the countries where the investment will be made will be Italy, France and Spain. In conclusion, 2024 for Mango presents great news and a lot of optimism. Optimism that transpires in Andic's final words “It is a historic moment for our company.

The transformation of the board of directors and the contribution of new independent directors with experience and global vision will boost Mango's strategy and business, while strengthening the institutionalization of our organization.” At the moment, Mango itself seems to be ruling out a future entry into the stock exchange, although the entry of employees into the Board of Directors is consistent with some of the conditions required of listed companies. But we know how finance and the economy are often very fluid realities.

Subscribe to the newsletter