Giancarlo Giorgetti and Giorgia Meloni

Maneuver, Meloni cuts back on migrants and gives more money to the Police and Armed Forces

Storm over the Budget Law and in particular over one of the amendments filed late Thursday evening by the government which provides appropriations for Police Forces, Armed Forces and Fire Brigades. These measures were applauded by the entire centre-right, starting with the Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto. But, to recover the necessary 100 million, the dowry left to allow for parliamentary changes is cut and the new fund for the reception of migrants and unaccompanied minors is also cut by 15 million a year – for 3 years. Sky Tg 24 writes it. The opposition, in particular the Democratic Party, writes Sky, “talk about “governo in tilt” and temporary exercise risk. From the M5S excludes any “sharing” of the path with the majority. This time, as mentioned, the allocations for the Police Force, Armed Forces and Fire Brigade, which were applauded in full force by the entire centre-right, are what has embittered people. To recover these 100 million, the cost is, first of all, the already small endowment left to allow for parliamentary changes.”

But it comes the new fund for the reception of migrants and unaccompanied minors has also been cut by 15 million per year for 3 years, also in favor of the Municipalities involved, created ad hoc by the executive with the Advances Decree. The treasury for the Chambers is effectively halved for the next two years, going from 100 to 50 million (52 in 2025), and also reduced for the years to come by 25 million per year. Already the government, recalls the president of the Dem senators Francesco Boccia, has “prohibited the majority senators from presenting amendments”, then “snatches” parliamentary funds and furthermore has not yet deposited “the announced amendments on the Messina bridge and on the infrastructure for which we are now out of time.”

