Maneuver, funds against violence against women and cancellation of the renovation bonus

At the end of one very long night of discussions the government approved the final text of the maneuver. The document will arrive Wednesday 20th in the Senate and the vote of confidence is set for the 23rd, then the passage to the Chamber and the yes by the 30th to avoid the provisional exercise. The rapporteurs' amendments and some opposition texts were approved in a night session of the Senate Budget Commission. Now all that is missing is the mandate for the speaker, it will be given during the morning after the analysis of the agendas and the explanations of vote. A joint opposition text approvedvoted by everyone, which allocates 40 million euros to initiatives against violence on women: from anti-violence centers to freedom income. After an all-night session, the Commission completed the work of revising the texts with some changes. No space at the end for an amendment regarding extension temporary status of the work progress of superbonus 110%.



However, a text that the government had prepared at the last minute and gave the approval was not deposited possibility for medical managers and university professors of the healthcare sector retire at 72 instead of 70, a measure that found the opposition from the white coats and could be discussed again in the coming months. Shortly before 6 in the morning, the texts submitted in recent days were voted on government and the speakers.

After the controversies of recent weeks the executive has presented a measure that saves them from the possible reduction doctors' old-age pensionsemployees of local authorities, teachers and bailiffs from the tightening which will reduce the amount of pensions downwards, while early exits will be penalised, with the exception of those who the requirements will mature by 2023. “We did a very demanding job, in the end the government brought home several results by listening to the opposition and we did not compress the debate”, comments the Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani at the end of the vote.

