Government funding is emerging for the Sussidiarietà foundation, in the Cl area

No amendment to extend the Superbonus was admitted in the Budget but in the draft presented late in the evening on 17 December, it appeared a loan of 1.5 millionplanned for the Foundation for Subsidiarity, linked to the area Communion and Liberation and at the Rimini meeting. As reported by Huffingtonpost, this support, of 500 thousand euros per year until 2026, is intended for financing activities and publishing the Report on Subsidiarity. Another novelty concerns the allocation of one million euros per year for the city designated as the Italian Capital of Contemporary Art, chosen annually by the Ministry of Culture.

READ ALSO: Maneuver, green light at dawn. Goodbye Superbonus and doctors' pensions saved

Subscribe to the newsletter