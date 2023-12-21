Insurance obligation for cars and motorbikes parked in the garage. But it's true? What does this obligation consist of? From the December 23, 2023, all vehicles must be insured, whether they are driven on public roads or parked in private areas not accessible to the public. This regulatory change means that vehicles too previously exempt from insurance as they are kept in private areas and must now be covered by a civil liability policy.

The legislative decree of the Italian Government makes a 2021 directive operational European Parliament, in terms of insurance policies, had already, in fact, required motorists and motorcyclists to insure their vehicles even when they are stationary and not being used. Unfortunately, this appears to be the case; even unused cars parked on private property must be insured. This situation is confirmed by the Legislative Decree on Motor TPL, dated 16 November 2023, which transposes Directive 2021/2118 issued by the European Parliament and the Council. However, there is still a possibility for those who store unused cars on private property.

Insurance obligation for unused vehicles on private areas

According to Italian legislation, the exemption from the insurance obligation was in any case applicable not only to vehicles to be scrapped or blocked by authoritarian decisions, but also to vehicles for which suspension of coverage is permittedsuch as, when the vehicle is voluntarily put out of use and kept in a private space. And so it has always been, the majority of vehicles sitting unused have always lacked liability insurance.

Now with the transposition of European legislation we must be careful because this could change and even unused cars kept in private areas are obliged to have RC insurance.

However, the European directive 2021/2118 provides some exceptions for exemption from the obligation to insure unused vehicles parked in private areas. These exceptions include:

Vehicles formally withdrawn from circulation, such as those deregistered for demolition or export. Vehicles with use temporarily or permanently prohibited by order of the competent authorities, such as those seized or administratively stopped. Vehicles unsuitable for use as a means of transport, for example, those without an engine. Vehicles whose use is suspended following a formal notification to the insurance company, with the possibility of multiple suspensions of up to ten months (or eleven months for historic vehicles, with the possibility of an extension). Other situations specified by decree of the Ministers of Business and Transport, following the opinion of Ivass, the supervisory authority for private insurance.

Car insurance suspension

The possibility of suspend the insurance during the coverage period remains unchanged, as already happens in some circumstances. However, now the suspension period, initially communicated by the contractor, can be extended several times, subject to notification to the insurance company within ten days before the end of the suspension period. This extension it cannot last more than ten months (eleven for historic vehicles) in the year of validity of the insurance policy.

Car insurance fine

The decree does not change the part that quantifies the fine that a motorist must pay if he does not insure his vehicle, which is 866 euro, reduced to 606.20 euros with the discount for payment within five days. The sanctions are in fact regulated byarticle 193 of the Highway Code. The sanction involves the loss of five points from the licenseil seizure of the vehicle and the collection of the registration card. The same penalty applies if the vehicle is used only in areas with limited access. For the circulation of a unsuitable vehicle for use as a means of transport or with suspended insurance, the fine doubles (reaching 1,299 euros or 909.30 euros with the discount).

Review the insurance requirement for unused and stationary cars

The insurance requirement for vehicles not in use requires review and clearer definition, as it involves disadvantages for both citizens and businesses. This legislation is particularly disadvantageous for citizens who keep a car in the garage, for example waiting to be sold or simply because it is not used. At the same time, it represents a burden on businesses who own a fleet of vehicles, including cars and trucks, used only occasionally or left completely idle.

For these reasons, the Government should investigate the issue regarding the obligation to have insurance for cars parked on private property and evaluate the possibility of requesting intervention and a revision of Directive 2021/2118. This is fundamental since the current provisions contained in European legislation appear to be unfair and disadvantageous for both citizens and businesses.

Here are the main reasons why compulsory insurance for stationary cars is an unfair rule:

The insurance obligation is not justified by the risk. It is very unlikely that a stationary vehicle could cause damage to third parties. The fire problem of a vehicle in a garage or condominium area could be clarified, the responsibility for which however remains with the owner of the vehicle.

Compulsory insurance is an unnecessary expense for citizens and businesses. Car owners who do not use the vehicle do not need insurance.

The insurance requirement is a discriminatory measure. Citizens and businesses who have a parked car are penalized compared to those who have a car on the road.

Insurance is mandatory even if cars and motorbikes are parked in garages or private areas

We hope that a more precise definition will be reached and we await with interest that the competent authorities provide clarity on this complex issue regarding the insurance obligation, including for unused cars.

