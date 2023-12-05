Suara.com – Manchester United is reportedly willing to release Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek to Juventus for a fairly affordable price, namely £26 million or around IDR 509 billion.

Sancho is believed to be leaving Old Trafford in January 2024 following the incident with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old declared himself the “scapegoat” after Ten Hag cited his poor performance in training as the reason behind Sancho’s absence in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last September.

Since then, Sancho has been exiled from Man United’s main squad and training facilities after refusing to apologize to Ten Hag. Leaving mid-season seems the most likely possibility for the winger.

Meanwhile, Van de Beek has also failed to prove himself as a regular player since Ten Hag’s arrival in the summer of 2022.

The 26 year old midfielder has just admitted that he needs to leave the Red Devils for the sake of his career.

Manchester United winger, Jadon Sancho. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Van de Beek only started two games for Man United in all competitions last season before his season was cut short in January due to a serious knee injury. He has only played 21 minutes in two games this season.

The latest report states that Serie A giants, Juventus, are planning to recruit Sancho and Van de Beek in the transfer market next January.

According to The Sun, citing reports from ESPN and Corriere dello Sport, Man United is willing to accept adequate offers for the two players, and an offer of IDR 509 billion is enough to persuade Ten Hag to sell them.

It is thought that most of this amount will be earmarked for Sancho, while Juventus could “open” the possibility of recruiting Van de Beek without paying an initial fee.

If this deal materializes, Man United will suffer significant losses because the combined price for the two players when they joined the club was around £115 million or around IDR 2.2 trillion.

Manchester United attacking midfielder, Donny van de Beek (left). (GLYN KIRK / AFP)

Sancho joined Man United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021 for a transfer fee of around £75 million, while Van de Beek moved to Old Trafford from Ajax for a fee of around £40 million a year earlier.

Juventus, who have to undergo sanctions without their two key midfielders, Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, are looking for options to strengthen the squad.

The Italian club are also reportedly hunting for a new striker given uncertainty over the futures of Samuel Iling-Junior and Federico Chiesa, who have both been linked with moves to the Premier League.

Despite Juventus showing interest in Sancho and Van de Beek, other clubs including in Saudi Arabia are also said to be interested in Sancho, while Van de Beek is said to be attracting interest from Galatasaray, Newcastle United and Inter Milan.