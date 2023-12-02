Suara.com – The big match in Week 14 of the Premier League presents the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur duel. Manchester City will host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Sunday (3/12) evening at 23:30 WIB.

Manchester City is now in second place in the Premier League standings with 29 points from the 13 matches played.

Manchester City is four points behind the leaders of the Premier League standings, Arsenal, who played earlier in Week 14 and won the match.

Manchester City is in a difficult situation after failing to win in its last two domestic league matches. The Citizens were held to a draw by Chelsea 4-4 and Liverpool 1-1 in their last two appearances in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, after being successful at the start of this season and topping the standings, Tottenham Hotspur have suffered consecutive defeats in their last three matches in the 2023/2024 Premier League.

Spurs have now slipped to fifth position in the standings table with a collection of 26 points from 13 matches.

You can watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming by clicking the link following.

Coach Comments:

“Playing defense against Man City? I don’t think so. I’m not here specifically just to try to beat Manchester City. I’m trying to shape the team to be successful. So, we will stick to our (playing) philosophy” – Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur coach .

“Tottenham play bravely under coach Ange Postecoglou. Play a high defensive line, and are very aggressive. There are many combinations made because their players move dynamically. This will be a tough match” – Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager.

Forecast Lineup:

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Akanji, Rodriguez; Foden, Alvarez, Bernard, Doku; Haaland.

Coach: Pep Guardiola (Spain)

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil; Son.

Coach: Ange Postecoglou (Australia)

Head to Head Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur:

Feb 5, 2023: Spurs 1-0 Man City

Jan 19, 2023: Man City 4-2 Spurs

Feb 19, 2022: Man City 2-3 Spurs

Aug 15, 2021: Spurs 1-0 Man City

Apr 25, 2021: Man City 1-0 Spurs

Manchester City Recent Performance:

Man City 3-2 RB Leipzig

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

Chelsea 4-4 Man City

Man City 3-0 Young Boys

Man City 6-1 Bournemouth

Man Utd 0-3 Man City

Tottenham Hotspur’s Latest Performance:

Spurs 1-2 Aston Villa

Wolves 2-1 Spurs

Spurs 1-4 Chelsea

Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs

Spurs 2-0 Fulham

Luton 0-1 Spurs

Score Prediction:

Manchester City 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur