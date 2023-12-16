Suara.com – Manchester City had to settle for sharing the points when they hosted Crystal Palace in the match week 17 of the English League or Premier League 2023-2024, Saturday (16/12/2023) evening WIB.

In the match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, the team nicknamed The Citizens was held to a 2-2 draw even though they were two goals ahead.

Manchester City took the lead through Jack Grealish's goal after only 24 minutes of the match.

The England national team winger opened up space in the penalty box to receive a pass from Phil Foden, then sent the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Referee Paul Tierney reviewed the goal via video assistant referee (VAR) because there was potential for offside.

However, VAR concluded that Jack Grealish's goal was valid and the Manchester City players scattered to celebrate.

Crystal Palace midfielder #07 Michael Olise (Left) competes with Manchester City midfielder #10 Jack Grealish during the match week 17 of the 2023-2024 Premier League between Manchester City vs Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on December 16, 2023 .Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Manchester City's dominance continued in the second half. They doubled their score through Rico Lewis' action in the 54th minute.

Lewis fired a first-touch shot from inside the penalty box and managed to beat the goalkeeper with the ball entering the bottom left corner of the goal.

This goal again had to be discussed by the referee via VAR because it was considered potentially offside first.

However, Paul Tierney stood by his initial decision after reviewing with VAR. There were no violations and the goal was valid.

Crystal Palace did not remain silent when their goal was broken twice. They managed to reduce the deficit through Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 76th minute.

Jeffrey Schlupp showed good observation by feeding Jean-Philippe Mateta who was in the penalty box with a clever pass.

Mateta then fired a first-touch shot that darted accurately low into the center of the goal.

Mateta's goal made Crystal Palace continue to put pressure on Manchester City in the hope of getting a second goal.

What they had been waiting for finally appeared. Crystal Palace actually scored the equalizer before the end of the match through Michael Olise's penalty in the 90+5' minute.

Olise won the battle of will by sending an unstoppable penalty shot that sailed past Ederson and into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Crystal Palace was awarded a penalty after Phil Foden kicked an opposing player's leg while intending to win the ball in the forbidden box.

This result keeps Manchester City from moving from fourth place in the standings with a collection of 34 points from 17 matches.

In their last five matches in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's team only won once, namely against Luton Town last week.

On the other hand, this draw made Crystal Palace's suffering continue. They have now never won in the last five matches with three losses and two draws.

A series of bad results has left Crystal Palace now mired in 15th place in the standings with a collection of 17 points from 17 matches.