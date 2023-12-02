Denpasar Voice- Many state institutions are now taking advantage of technological advances to help shorten the time in the public service process.

As has been issued by the National Police, namely, processing fingerprint applications which is a requirement for processing SKCK (Police Record Certificate) using an online system.

Now people can process fingerprint applications online from anywhere and at any time. Reporting from humas.polri.go.id, here are the steps for processing a fingerprint application online:

1. Download the AK23 online ticketing application either via Playstore or APP Store

2. After downloading, open the application, and click the register button

3. To register an account, use your personal email (Gmail required) and it will be verified later

4. After that, the applicant will get an OTP code to take the next steps

5. After filling in all the forms in the application, the applicant will receive a barcode

6. The applicant can then go to the Police/Polda, by showing the barcode that has been obtained to the fingerprint officer

7. Officers will scan the applicant’s fingers on a special AK23 machine issued by Pusinafis Police Headquarters.

PS Kaurident of the Badung Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Aiptu I Made Sudiantara, revealed that this online fingerprint application processing system means that applicants no longer have to bother bringing passport photos, filling in data manually and using black ink in the process of taking fingerprints because now they just have to scan them, and Later the results will be recorded by the scanner machine.

Aiptu I Made Sudiantara also hopes that with this new system, people can get services from the police more practically and quickly.

“Fingerprint applicants can now come from anywhere and are not required to show their KTP or identification to officers as before. “Hopefully with a new system like this, people can more practically and quickly get services from the Police,” he said as quoted by humas.polri.go.id on Saturday, December 2 2023. (*/Dinda)