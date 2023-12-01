Google Drive It is one of the best-known cloud storage services, available on its official website and as an application for Android and iOS mobile phones. On this platform you can store all types of files, whether photos, documents, forms or other types of folders that you can perfectly edit and modify to your liking. Now, Google has included a best way to manage all these filesadding a new function to its interface that will make life easier for more than one person.

Over time, Google Drive has evolved over time thanks to the updates that have been implemented to show new and better ways of using it. If you have used Google Drive, you may have noticed some changes on its screen when it comes to finding and managing your documents, with a completely new look. But if you have not yet realized what the technology giant is currently offering within its cloud storage platform, we will break it down for you below.

Changes in Google Drive

Google has released a statement on its blog to present a new facelift of Google Drive in the desktop version of the computer with the incorporation of new functions on its homepage or Homepage . The biggest change you will see is when you log in to the platform and see that the Home tab will soon replace My Drive or My unit, located just below it. Therefore, from now on, every time you access Googe Drive, you will be directed directly to Home Page, instead of My Drive.

The Mountain View company has argued that this change will facilitate file recovery much faster, with the inclusion of file and folder suggestions powered by learning algorithms, and all this completely automatically. Google also takes into account that this application must be more productive for the user, so it has optimized its resources in order to find and manage the most important files.

For example, one of the new features is that You can view files that have been opened, shared or edited recently, or what documents are attached to Calendar events. Consequently, they have established filters by modification date, location or people to find documents quickly. Overall, it has been possible to maintain the design line of Google Material Design 3to navigate Drive menus much more efficiently.

What if I don’t like the new look?

Google gives you the option to set default homepage value in My Drive if you don’t want it to redirect to the Home Screen tab every time you log in, mostly because you were probably used to managing the application as you did in the past.

To do this, just go to My Unit and you will see a blue banner asking you if you want to request a change to your home page. Next, you must click on Switch to My Drive and you will have the default appearance again.

It should be noted that this new look will be available to all Google Workspace users with personal Google accounts.