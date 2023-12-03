An 18-year-old man was stopped by the police in the center of Zwolle on Saturday evening because he was driving more than 40 kilometers per hour too fast. The Zwolle resident also appeared to have used drugs and had illegal fireworks in his car.
An 18-year-old man was stopped by the police in the center of Zwolle on Saturday evening because he was driving more than 40 kilometers per hour too fast. The Zwolle resident also appeared to have used drugs and had illegal fireworks in his car.
Leave a Reply