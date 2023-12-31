Imagine playing the popular shooter Free Fire and suddenly encountering a player wearing a short kimono, black gloves and a fang mask, who eliminates you without problems. Something that is not surprising due to the large number of players that exist in various communities, but that surely would do so if you knew that behind that character who brought you down, is an 81-year-old Chilean woman.

Mommy – Photo via AmeliaRueda.com

This is María Elena Arévalo, a gamer grandmother who lives in a rural town in Chile and who adopted the virtual identity of Mami Nena some time ago. She is a woman with black hair and glasses who, in her daily life, usually wears an apron like most Latin American housewives, and then settles down in front of the screens to play games and make videos that she uploads to TikTok and YouTube.

Clips that have been received in an excellent way by the Free Fire and video game community in general, adding more than four million followers. Arévalo came to the world of video games in 2020, to face the loneliness that overwhelmed her after the death of her husband after 56 years of marriage and now, her story has been remembered again in several places, including the German media DW o AmeliaRueda.com.

According to her, it was her only grandson named Héctor Carrasco, who is now 20 years old, who brought her into the world of video games. “He taught me everything I know. Without him, I wouldn't be here,” she says, while her grandson comments, “I feel like she's like a best friend.” She is a young woman who has been helping her in learning the game, since as she remembers Mami Nena: “I didn't even know what a mouse was,” adding that while she was learning to play, “I didn't want to hurt anyone.” But after learning that eliminating was the main purpose of Free Fire, she eventually liked to “follow them and kill them.”

Baby mom with her grandson – Photo via AmeliaRueda.com

Years of practice have also paid off in the progress of the game, as he has achieved the necessary points to reach the “Heroic” rank league, the second most competitive level in the video game. All this without forgetting her deceased husband, since the memory of her accompanies her in Free Fire, embodied in a bird that follows Mami Nena called Benito, as she told her husband.

As we indicated, this granny gamer had four million followers on TikTok, before her account was stolen, and 700,000 subscribers on YouTube. Fans with whom she interacts and even gives them advice to improve in Free Fire, while still pampering them by giving away Elite Passes. Her success in Free Fire also led the game developers to recognize her as one of the influential figures of the title, paying for a trip to Mexico City in 2022, for the brand's anniversary.