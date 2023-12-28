Suara.com – Dede Rosidah or better known as Mamah Dedeh is a preacher who is loved by many mothers.

Apart from being witty, his speaking style is known to be straightforward and outspoken. When answering questions from the congregation present, he did not hesitate to give a firm answer even though it was enough to slap the questioner.

One of them is in a video clip that went viral on Twitter (X) recently. At the Siraman Qolbu event, a member of the congregation took issue with the daughter-in-law who never held housework. Therefore, his son takes care of the house after work.

“How about it, my son came home from work, he's tired and still has to take care of the household work, so his wife doesn't care,” said the questioner, quoted from the Twitter account @redvelvtlatte, Thursday (28/12/2023).

The questioner admitted that he loved his son-in-law. It's just that he feels annoyed by his daughter-in-law who doesn't do household chores.

“Where do you live? With you?” said Mamah Dedeh.

“No. They're separated,” answered the questioner.

Hearing this, Mamah Dedeh immediately stood up from her chair. He then asked again if when his son got married, he knew that his wife would work.

“Know,” answered the questioner again.

“Okay, it's a risk. He's the head of the family, looking for someone to take care of the household, that's how it is. Blame your daughter-in-law, it's your fault. So your child's head is big,” answered Mamah Dedeh firmly.

The questioner immediately seemed unmoved by Mamah Dedeh's answer. While laughing, Mamah Dedeh also reminded that parents should advise their children, not defend them.

“Our job as parents is to advise our children and our daughters-in-law. Don't let us protect them because of our own children. Households belong together,” he explained.

Hearing Mamah Dedeh's answer, netizens flocked to praise her. Many even hope to have in-laws like Mamah Dedeh.

“Love to Mamah Dedeh because the solution is nice to hear,” commented one netizen.

“Grandfather-in-law's mother-in-law is really my dream,” commented another.

“I like Mum Grandfather's answer. Mothers-in-law should not interfere in the affairs of their married children,” added another.