Great moment! The most anticipated moment in the Malú team has arrived. The coach took the stage to sing for the first time with her two semi-finalists: Dária and Larisa.

The coach was moved by performing Diles, one of her most special songs, with them. Without a doubt it was one of the moments of the night. It is the first time that Malú joins her voice with Larisa and Dária and it may be the last time she sings with them.

Furthermore, the song they have performed is a very important song for Malú and what better way than to remember it on the stage of La Voz. Relive it in the video above!