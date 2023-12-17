Eva González promised Malú to travel back in time in the Grand Finale of La Voz and, after Orozco remembered her childhood, the presenter kept her promise.

Eva asked him about a specific date: March 11, 1998. A day that Malú keeps deep in her heart, it is the day Aprendiz, her first album, came out. On the set her song began to play and Malú remembered everything related to that special day.

25 years have passed since March 11, which marked the beginning of Malú's musical career in which she has not stopped growing, and an example of this is everything that the Madrid artist has inspired in all her colleagues.

For this reason, Eva González has given way to some recordings that have left Malú speechless. From her three companions who are next to her, to Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alborán and Abraham Mateo, recordings have been heard in which each one talks about Malú.

To top off the surprise, the presenter has given her “the album of her life”, a painting in which, inside, Malú's songs and the phrases that we have previously heard are collected, all forming an album to celebrate those 25 years in music. Relive this great moment in the video!