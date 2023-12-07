Malena Alterio has visited El Hormiguero to talk to us about her latest film, Let Nobody Sleep, with which she has obtained several nominations. The actress, who already has a long professional career behind her, has confessed which casting was the most humiliating of her.

The actress says that it happened many years ago and that it was for an advertisement. The director arrived and said that a lot of people had shown up: “At first everything imposes a lot on you. The director said that he was going to point out people not directly,” she confessed.

As she explains, everyone looked down, until he pointed to her: “He told me: you, get out,” he adds. She did not understand why they had singled her out and another person: “It was terrible,” he said.