Sofía surprises everyone by proposing to Isidro that they move in together and Román gets closer to Lola by promising to help her fulfill Malena’s wishes.

In the midst of these events, Silvia finds out that she is pregnant and Quintero begins to imagine what it would be like to be with her and her baby.

Overwhelmed by the bad news from the lawyer, Carlos and Gala think about escaping the country, while Manolita debates whether to leave her classes or not.

Furthermore, Malena receives hopeful news: in the coming days she will undergo the transplant, without knowing the identity of her donor.