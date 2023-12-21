After knowing that Lola and Mario are her real parents, Malena has sought refuge in Curro and has asked him to take her to Alicante, specifically to the cemetery. There, in front of the grave of her biological father, the young she has completely collapsed.

Through tears, the little Quevedo family has shared her pain. “All my life I have grown up under his shadow. I never met him, but he has always accompanied me,” she said while she decided to share Lola's confession with Curro.

While Malena tried to assimilate that Mario is her father and not her brother, as she has always been told, she lamented her family's deception: “If it weren't for the leukemia, I wouldn't have known anything.”

At that moment, Malena dedicated a few words to her father, expressing how much she missed him. “You have always missed me,” she confessed while she looked at Mario's grave.