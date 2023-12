Maldita Nerea has been one of the great guests of the night. The Murcian group has given a memorable performance by singing with the four finalists in the Grand Final of La Voz.

Your look makes me great, The Secret of the Turtles and Forgive me if I call you love have been the three songs that the group has sung with Nereida, Pablo, Elsa and Miguel.

An unforgettable performance in the Grand Final of La Voz that the four finalists will never forget. We loved it!