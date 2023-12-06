loading…

Victor Yong, a Malaysian man who supports his country’s diplomatic relations with Israel. This support resulted in him being arrested by the Malaysian police. Photo/New Straits Times

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian police have arrested a local man for his statements supporting diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Israel.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the individual known as Victor Yong (36) was arrested following a statement he made.

“The statement was made in an interview with an Israeli social media influencer known as Naftali,” he said, Wednesday (6/12/2023), as quoted by The Star.

According to Mohd Shuhaily, the interview was uploaded to the Malaysia Gazette TikTok account.

He said the suspect was arrested in Johor Baru, and a detention order was obtained from the local Magistrate’s Court for three days.

“The CID Special Investigation Unit is investigating this case under Article 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Article 505(b) of the Criminal Act for making statements that caused public disturbance,” explained Mohd Shuhaily.

“We are also investigating cases of misuse of network facilities based on Article 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Law,” he said.

Mohd Shuhaily advised the public not to speculate or comment on this case as it could interfere with the investigation.

“We also urge the public to be careful when using social media and not to use these platforms to carry out unlawful actions,” he said.

Just to note, Malaysia—like Indonesia—does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. The foreign policies of these two Southeast Asian countries also support a fully independent Palestinian State.

(but)