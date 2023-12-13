Giovanni Malagò diversifies the business, here is the new start up Nutrintech Med Italia srl

Giovanni Malagòpresident of CONI, launches himself with three other partners into business of medicines for aesthetics and sports. A few weeks ago, in fact, in Rome in front of the notary Salvatore Mariconda Malagò himself presented himself in his capacity as president of Samofin (family holding) with Lino Di Rienzo Businco, Franco Chimenti and Maria Chiara Sansoni.



READ ALSO: Olympics, Malagò: “The bow of the ship is in the right direction”

The four formed the Nutrintech Med Italia srl which qualifies as an innovative start-up. The newco, of which the four partners each have 25%, is chaired by Chimenti joined on the board of directors by Ugo Maria Soleri e By Rienzo Businco. The company will deal with “design, prototyping, testing and marketing of equipment for the delivery of drugs suitable for improving physical conditions, including aesthetic ones”.

Born in 1939, university professor, Chimenti is one of the “wise men of Italian sport”: manager with a very long standing, he was president of Coni Servizi, for a short period also the number 1 of Lazio, and since 2002 he has been at the helm of Federgolf. He made this sport grow more and more in Italy and led to Roma la Ryder Cup, the world's largest event. Di Rienzo Businco is an established otolaryngologist who directs a medical center in Rome.

Subscribe to the newsletter