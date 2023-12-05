“Why don’t you come with me to the desert in Tunisia?”. This sentence from Bottu during EICMA was enough to organize my trip to the Sahara with the Fantic 450 Rally in 2 days. A race simulation with many special stages and beastly navigation that left their mark (and the desire to return). I’ll explain what Bottu Training is

Mal d’Africa. In common parlance, Africa sickness refers to the feeling of nostalgia of those who have visited Africa and want to return. Let’s see how you get this disease.

Let’s start from the beginning. EICMA 2023: it was a success for the public (over 560,000 attendees), but also for us at Moto.it. We produced a lot of content, but above all we finally met our fantastic readers.

In these Alessandro Botturi’s invitation also arrived, somewhat suddenly, a few days ago (official Yamaha rider, known to all as Bottu) to participate in the his Bottu Training in Tunisia, in the desert.

Partly for my passion for rallies (it is no coincidence that I raced the Italian Motorally with a Fantic 450 Rally), partly to forget the hardships of EICMA, I said yes to Bottu without even understanding what I was getting into. Bottu Training, the name itself is different from those that accompany the usual tours in the African desert. Training means training, but training to do what?

It’s not clear to me at first, but I have other things to think about. The Bottu group is already done and formed, while I only have 2 days to proceed with registration, flights, transport of the motorbike, changing tires and oil at Fantic. But with the help of Orietta, Team Solarys and Sissi Racing I succeed: I am officially part of the group and Fantic is ready for boarding!

What a blast the slopes around Douz are

And here comes the beauty. I open the Whatsapp group created by Bottu and I scroll through a list of starters that seems like a perfect synthesis between the Dakar and the Africa Eco Race. I will be in Tunisia with the entire Guareschi Aprilia Team (with riders Jacopo Cerutti and Cecco Montanari), but also with Maurizio Gerini, Livio Metelli, Jarno D’Orsogna, Marco Aurelio Fontana, Bradley Cox, Paolo Lucci, Marco Menichini, Mattia Riva, Massimiliano Guerrini, Matteo Generelli, Max Cocchetti and many other excellent riders.

Not only that, Bottu sends the group the training plan, which I will show you verbatim:

Day 1:

307 km

2 special navigation stages (PS) of 36 km and 137 km

Day 2:

342 km

a 282 km navigation PS

Day 3:

253 km

a 245 km navigation PS

Day 4:

292 km

a 226 km navigation one

Day 5:

319 km

2 navigation PSs of 120 km and 37 km

Total: 1,593 km (PS Navigazione 1,079 km)

In the Sahara it rains once a year. And we got it!

The race simulation with many champions



And here we are heart of Bottu Training. Not guided desert tours, but tappe which are real race simulations for the drivers who in just a month will be competing in the Dakar and the Africa Eco Race.

There are 32 of us and every morning we will leave by 8 with the paper roadbook and the electronic compass (the instrument is called Stella), which allows us to navigate off-track following the degrees indicated on the roll of paper.

A complex navigation, which at first is almost shocking for a novice like me. I feel like a dinghy adrift in the ocean. But the tools don’t lie, you have to trust and use your head.

Plus there’s the peace of mind of knowing that Bottu and his staff have taken care of everything. We are monitored live thanks to the satellite system and it is enough to stop for 1 minute even to pee, which immediately sounds the instrument who makes sure everything goes well. If the motorbike is stopped and no one responds, emergency services start immediately.

There are also two Toyotas to recover the damaged motorbikes and a doctor in tow. All fundamental precautions, especially with people like this who give out gas in spades. Before leaving, everyone also took out personal insurance for medical treatment and the return to Italy. But there won’t be any need.

The first stage is from Djerba to Douz. Here we will stop for another three days in a comfortable hotel, close to the Sahara. And then, on the last day, we will return to Djerba.

A this link you will find the daily videos of my wonderful experience, while below is the day by day story of my first Bottu Training.

Every morning at dawn the paper roadbook is loaded

My diary of the day



Day 1 at Botto Training in Tunisia concluded

Not a simple tour in the Sahara desert, but real pre-Dakar and Africa Race training with special tests and 307 km of dunes and stones together with the strongest Italian rally drivers. From Djerba we arrived in Douz, at the gates of the Sahara.

Tiring, so tiring, but wonderful!

And tomorrow 342 km await me with a 292 special

Day 2, what a stuff guys

I don’t have a relaxed muscle anymore, but that’s okay.

Bottu training, which is why it is called Bottu Training, is very hard. But that’s what you need if you want to get closer to real African rallies. Many kilometers of slopes, dunes and many off-track where you orient yourself with the degrees of the instrument and that’s it.

You have to get out of it, it’s not easy, but it’s incredibly satisfying. I even got lost a couple of times, getting scolded by Bottu.

Today 342 km with a 282 special.

Tomorrow fewer kilometres, but more slow dunes. This is what Bottu decided.

The Fantic 450 Rally is really good. A whole year of Motorally, rides and cross track. With the original engine and suspension. And now a lot of kilometers in the Sahara, but I promised her I would take her there.

Bottu Training Day 3, Tunisia

Today only 252 km, but the right ones. In the morning heavy, freezing rain (in the Sahara), then only sand and desert with difficult, very difficult navigation. Few marked trails and a lot of compass to follow in the middle of the dunes.

Oil change on Fantic tonight, which is going great. The Dunlop D 908RR tires hold up without any problems. And off we go, tomorrow is another day of this wonderful experience with many expert rally drivers.

It’s certainly not the bike that needs rest.

Tunisia Day 4

Today another 292 km of Bottu Training with over 200 of special, beautiful and complicated navigation and dunes made soft and treacherous by the wind. A truly amazing race simulation, congratulations to Alessandro and all his incredible staff of guides and mechanics: you are the best!

My Fantic XEF 450 Rally was fantastic today too. Zero problems, apart from the chain slider on the swingarm which wore out due to normal wear (it had 90 hours on it). Immediately sorted: the Aprilia Guareschi Team sent the Tuareg team to assist Ksar-Ghilane and off we went at full throttle.

Thank you guys.

Damn, last day tomorrow.

Bottu Training, day 5 302 km

A beautiful adventure closed today in the best way. With Bottu you really learn to navigate the desert, thanks to a difficult roadbook that perhaps you won’t even find at the world championship.

Overall rating: 10 cum laude.

Impeccable organization with 3 mechanics, doctor in tow and lots of professionalism.

And then 30 adventure companions with whom we will see each other again in the rallies. Also at Bottu Training were several official riders (including Team Aprilia), intent on preparing the final details especially in view of the Africa Eco Race.

And today, the last day? We did a 300 km stage, with two special stages of 120 and 32 km. The first slow and tiring, with lots of dunes (see the sand that Bottu shoots in my face in the video), the second initially cross-country and then all along the seashore.

Well, dear Alessandro, as a driver you are a talent and we already knew it.

But even as an organizer you don’t joke, well done.

Special thanks also to my Fantic XEF 450 Rally. They were 1,500 hard km, sand, endless stones and very fast sections. But every evening she deserved a nice pat on the ponytail: she is not only beautiful, she wallows in the desert! Me a little less.

Fantic on the very fast African tracks. We reached 134 km/h at 11,300 rpm

Here are some numbers on Bottu Training in Tunisia



Moto: Fantic XEF 450 Rally 2023 standard

Accessories: factory turret

Tires: Dunlop D908RR (one pair)

Mousse: Dunlop rally (one pair)

Stages: 5 (5 completed)

Kilometers travelled: 1,509

Kilometers of special stages: 1,079

Falls: 1

Drawbacks: chain eye bent against a stone, chain slider lost due to wear

Engine hours in 5 days: > 22

Oil changes: 1

Air filters: 1 with sock (cleaned every day)

Maximum speed: 134 km/h at 11,300 rpm

Liters of water: > 4 per day

Dates: lots of them!

It was a tiring, hard experience. But it is the most difficult challenges that remain in your heart and that push you to try again. And I can’t wait. Got it Bottu?

Small stop in the desert to repair the eye of the chain, damaged against a stone hidden by the sand

