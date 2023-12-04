Suara.com – Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) politician Ade Armando has spoken again, this time regarding his comments on dynastic politics in the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY). Ade has even been reprimanded by Kaesang Pangarep as Chairman of PSI.

Deputy Chair of the PSI Advisory Board, Grace Natalie, said that sanctions for Ade Armando are currently still being discussed within the party. However, Kaesang has already reprimanded Ade Armando.

“(The sanctions) are still being discussed, but there has been a strong warning directly from Mas Kaesang,” said Grace in Malang City, East Java, Monday (4/12/2023).

Furthermore, Grace said that Ade Armando had made a video apologizing for touching on dynastic politics in DIY.

Kaesang, said Grace, will provide an official statement regarding the statement issued by Ade Armando.

According to him, Ade Armando’s statement was issued to respond to the dynamics occurring in society.

“Ade Armando has made an apology video and this statement is in his personal name,” he said.

Ade Armando’s criticism

Previously, Ade Armando criticized students, especially the Student Executive Board (BEM) of the University of Indonesia (UI) and Gajah Mada University (UGM), who held protests regarding dynastic politics.

Ade Armando said that BEM UI and BEM UGM were ironic, because it was actually the Special Region of Yogyakarta that practiced dynastic politics. This was conveyed by Ade Armando via his X account, @adearmando61.

DIY Governor’s answer

In this regard, the Governor of the Special Region of Yogyakarta Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono

“DIY’s specialties have been recognized by law based on its origins and history,” said Sultan HB X at the Kepatihan Complex, Yogyakarta, Monday (4/12/2023).

Previously, Ade Armando said that DIY was practicing dynastic politics because the governor and deputy governor were not elected through elections, but through appointment.

“Comments are fine. Just my opinion, the transitional constitution is in article 18 (1945 Constitution), which concerns matters of the Indonesian government. It respects the origins of DIY traditions,” said Sultan.

The Sultan then explained that Article 18B paragraph 1 of the 1945 Constitution, Chapter VI concerning Regional Government, states that the State recognizes and respects special or special regional government units regulated by law.

The state, according to Sri Sultan, has also protected DIY’s privileges through Law Number 13 of 2012 which states that the Governor of DIY must be held by the Sultan of the Yogyakarta Palace, and the Deputy Governor of DIY is the Duke of Pakualam Temple.

The position currently held by the Sultan is in order to carry out the constitutional mandate.

Ade Armando officially joined PSI on Tuesday (11/4/2023). (Suara.com/Rakha)

Regarding the political opinion of the dynasty mentioned by Ade Armando, the Sultan invited the public’s perception.

However, according to the King of the Yogyakarta Palace, this view should also look at the long history of DIY to obtain this title.

“Dynasty or not, it’s up to the people’s perspective. The most important thing for DIY is that DIY is a special region, its specialness is recognized from its origins, and the state respects that history,” he said.

“But whether the sentence is dynasty or not, there (the law) doesn’t exist there either. The important thing is that we are part of the republic and implement existing legal decisions, that’s all,” Sultan HB X added. (Between)