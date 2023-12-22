Suara.com – Faisal Harris was questioned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), causing the public to also highlight actress Jennifer Dunn, who apparently has a collection of luxury Hermes bags worth hundreds of millions.

Jennifer Dunn's husband, Faisal Harris, is being questioned by the Corruption Eradication Committee regarding the alleged corruption case in the work of distributing rice social assistance to Beneficiary Families (KPM) of the Family Hope Program (PKH) for 2020 to 2021 at the Indonesian Ministry of Social Affairs.

Faisal is scheduled to be questioned by the KPK on Tuesday, December 19 2023. The examination was carried out after the anti-corruption commission named 6 suspects.

So, regarding the alleged involvement of Faisal Harris, here is Jennifer Dunn's collection of 5 Hermes bags which was summarized by Suara.com, Thursday (22/12/2023).

1. White Hermes Bag Rp. 310 Million

Jennifer Dunn looked beautiful in a black long dress when taking photos with her husband and friends. He also wore white flat shoes that matched the bag which according to the Farfetch website was the Hermes Kelly 32 Retourne Bag which was priced at 20/045 dollars or the equivalent of IDR 310 million.

2. Brown Hermes Bag IDR 340 Million

This time the soap opera actor Malin Kundang was stylish by the pool wearing a floral printed dress and luxury home-made sandals from Hermes. Even the brown bag next to it, according to the MAC Madison Avenue website, is an Hermes Kelly Pochette Gold Swift Palladium Hardware which is priced at 22,000 dollars or the equivalent of IDR 340 million.

3. Cream Hermes Bag IDR 205 Million

The 34 year old woman looked calm in style as she stood straight wearing a long-sleeved cream blouse with a pleated motif plus denim trousers. However, according to the MAC Madison Avenue website, the luxury bag that Jennifer Dunn is holding is a Hermès Mini 24/24 Etoupe Evercolor and Swift Gold Hardware priced at 12,500 dollars or the equivalent of IDR 205 million.

4. Hermes Lindy Rp. 177 million

Clad in traditional Balinese clothing, Jennifer Dunn appeared confident wearing a black outfit with Balinese endek. Don't forget, she was also seen wearing a Hermes Lindy 26 Nata Clemence Gold Hardware bag, which according to the MAC Madison Avenue website is priced at 11,500 dollars or Rp. 177 million.

5. Hermes during Hangout IDR 157 Million

This time, Jennifer Dunn appeared confident in a white long dress while hanging out with her friends. But she was caught carrying a Hermes Evercolor Lindy 30 Blue bag, which according to the Joli Closet website is priced at 9,246 euros or the equivalent of IDR 157 million.