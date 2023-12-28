Build your own bundle in this Fanatical winter offer: choose up to 10 PC games from a selection of 26 and pay only 5 euros for them.

These holidays you will surely come in regularly Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG o GMG to look for the best offers and free games to take advantage of in the many Christmas offers.

Fanatical, a popular online video game key store, has launched a new “Build Your Own Bundle” promotion. Similar to the Humble Bundle bundles, with many games for a very low price, but here you can choose them.

You have three options: pay 1 euro for one game, 3 euros for five games, or 5 euros for ten games. And to make your bundle, more than 20 games to choose from.

Build your bundle in Fanatical New Year 2024 version

To make this bundle, go to this Fanatical link. You will see a list of games. Choose as many as you want, until you fill the quota of 5 or 10, and then pay: 1 euro is one game, 2.99 euros are five games, and 4.99 euros are ten games.

Among them, there are all kinds of indie games, whose normal prices are around 5 or 10 euros, but in some cases it goes up to 15 or more than 20 euros. You have to choose the following:

Heartwood Heroes Golf It Talk to Strangers Summer Catchers Hands of Necromancy SlapCity Death Squared, One More Line y OTT TD (triple pack) KungFu KickBall Suzy Cube Hammer Watch The Long Reach Card City Nights Godstrike Golf Club Nostalgia GRID y Artifex Double Pack Windward Head Bangers “Holiday Hell” One More Island Lawn Mowing Simulator Gunscape Stranger I Am Fish Super Night Riders Just Die Already The Wild Eight Blood and Zombies

As you can see, a huge selection of games that you have probably never heard of, but they will give you a surprise.

What do you think of this offer? If you like them and finish the games, you can repeat the offer until you have them all, because the offer of Fanatical lasts the rest of the year and the entire month of January 2024.

Other interesting articles:

The best PC games of 2023, according to the editorial staff of HobbyConsolas

And also

Discover more about Javier Escribano, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more