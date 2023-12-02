When the former Argentine central banker Luis Caputo, one of the closest economic advisors to the new president Javier Milei, met a group of representatives of local and international banks on November 24, he had to reassure those present: “There will be no madness.”

Yet the electoral promises of the new Argentine leader, who will be sworn in on December 10, threaten much more: liberalizing gun ownership, cutting social assistance programs, liquidating the Banco Central de la República Argentina and even considering the sale of organs like any “other market”. Extreme positions, but not surprising from a man who a few years ago performed at a cosplay event in Buenos Aires as “El General AnCap”, a superhero he invented himself: «I come from Liberlandia. My mission is to kick the ass of the Keynesians and collectivist sons of bitches.”

The great challenge

However, meeting the representatives of the banks, Caputo, former Finance Minister of the Macri government and for months a candidate in pectore for the same position in the next Milei administration, assured that the economic roadmap of the new executive is “orthodox”. Reassurances that must have worked judging by the stock prices, given the rise in Argentine stock and bond prices in the last two weeks of November.

However, the new president’s economic program seems anything but orthodox. The economist, deputy since 2021 and winner of the presidential elections against the now almost ex-Minister of Economy Sergio Massa, proposes a “global reform”, starting from the institutions. On the other hand, as he said in a television interview in 2018: «Our real enemy is the State. He’s the pedophile inside the nursery with the chained children.”

First of all, he wants to “liquidate” the Central Bank and “dollarize” the country, putting the local currency out of circulation and using only the US currency. Furthermore, he intends to end exchange controls, which limit the buying and selling of foreign currency, “within three months.” Therefore he wants to reduce public spending by up to 15 percent of GDP, cut the number of ministries from 18 to 8 and “progressively” abolish social assistance, pension and social security programs. Going so far as to privatize the national oil company YPF, the public radio and television broadcasters, but not education and healthcare, at least not yet and not completely. All this in a country where almost 40 percent of the over 45 million inhabitants live in poverty, while annual inflation exceeded 140 percent in October.

But that’s exactly why he wants to drop the weight. The country, according to Milei, is “incapable of having its own currency” while the issuing of banknotes by the Argentine Central Bank is a “robbery” against the population, given the continuous loss of purchasing power. He gave no further details, announcing that he will explain everything in his inauguration speech, but declared that “it will take between 18 and 24 months to eliminate inflation”, estimating that the entire “dollarization” operation of the economy could could cost up to 35 billion dollars, which could be covered using the reserves and assets of the Central Bank in liquidation.

Fear and loathing at the Casa Rosada

Similar announcements greatly worried the Argentine and international financial sector, so much so that Caputo had to reassure the banks. During the last meeting, according to rumors from Reuters, the former minister explained that the new government “foresees a fiscal and monetary shock from day one”, according to an “orthodox and no-crazy roadmap”. But, first of all, the executive will implement an economic and fiscal “stabilization program”.

Furthermore, while confirming Milei’s intention to abolish currency controls, who defined the liquidation of the Central Bank as “non-negotiable”, Caputo made it known that these measures will not be implemented immediately and thatdollarization is not expected soon term of the country. In fact, the priority remains tackling inflation. But above all the debt.

For years, Milei has in fact railed against the “letras de liquidez”, known as Leliq, short-term debt instruments issued in pesos and remunerated by the Central Bank but available only to banks. Created in 2018, these securities aim to support the local currency but with the surge in inflation they have turned into a trap: to date they amount to almost 14 billion dollars while the interest is around 2 billion. An enormous burden that adds to the foreign debt.

Between dollar, Brics and reality

Currently, Argentina is the country with the largest debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which intervened twice in 2018 and 2022 to “save” Buenos Aires from bankruptcy, first with a 50-year program and then with another from $44 billion in loans.

But twenty years earlier the IMF had made 88.3 billion dollars available to the Argentine government, repaid in full and in advance in 2006 by the administration of then president Néstor Kirchner, mostly using foreign reserves. A choice that did not resolve the crisis, on the contrary.

That precedent itself does not bode well. Although Buenos Aires never opted for the complete “dollarization” of the economy, from 1991 to 2002 it implemented a “convertibility plan” between the peso and the US currency in an attempt to curb hyperinflation.

As Mark Sobel, president of the Official Monetary & Financial Institutions Forum (Omfif), noted in August, that choice contributed to «breaking hyperinflation and relaunching growth, (…) but over the course of the decade, fiscal deficits and debt did not were kept under control.” Thus, the country «has not been able to finance its external deficits and has lost access to the market. Given large dollar-denominated external liabilities, investors sold Argentine bonds, interest rates rose unsustainably, heavy capital controls were imposed, and the convertibility plan collapsed with enormous economic, social, and political upheaval.” In short, Milei’s plan could lead to another disaster.

All this without taking into account that starting from January, Argentina should join the Brics+ club, together with Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iran. Beyond the paradox of a “dollarized” Brics country, the problem also concerns the debt contracted in recent years by Argentina with Beijing, which is the main contractor and the first economy of this international format.

When Buenos Aires’ international reserves, currently in the red by more than 7 billion dollars, began to contract due to the worst economic crisis in twenty years, the government activated a currency swap line between its Central Bank and the People’s Bank of China, which allowed Argentina to obtain renminbi liquidity from the Beijing institute, but at an interest rate that was never made public.

The operation began last April when President Alberto Fernández’s executive began to exploit this 18 billion dollar credit line, spending almost 5 billion dollars in Chinese currency, mostly to support its companies, but allocating at least one billion in June to repay a tranche of the debt with the IMF. Then in October, before the presidential elections, it borrowed another 6.5 billion dollars in renminbi in this way, using part of it to repay the IMF. An instrument not appreciated by the new president Milei, who wants to distance the country from the Chinese regime, defined as a government of “murderous communists”, which however sooner or later he will have to deal with. With Beijing and with reality.