Suara.com – Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag welcomed Christian Eriksen's return to the squad ahead of the match against West Ham United. Ten Hag is optimistic that Eriksen can help MU achieve victory.

The West Ham vs Manchester United duel will take place in match week 18 of the 2023-2024 Premier League. The match will take place at the London Stadium, Saturday at 19.30 WIB.

Before this match, Manchester United had lost Christian Eriksen for six weeks. The Danish national team midfielder was sidelined due to a knee injury.

“The thing that makes us happy is the return of Christian Eriksen to the squad,” said Ten Hag, quoted from the club's official website, Saturday (23/12/2023).

“We also have doubts, we suffered some illnesses this week, so we have to see how they recover tomorrow.”

Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag attends a press conference ahead of the Europa League match against Barcelona at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England. (YouTube Beanyman Sports)

Eriksen's return adds strength to the Red Devils' midfield after several players were left behind in the last match against Liverpool due to injury and card accumulation.

Eriksen is an experienced midfielder who has proven to be Erik ten Hag's mainstay since his arrival last season. In the midst of a busy schedule, Eriksen will be a positive midfield addition for Man United.

The Dutch coach was happy that the 31-year-old midfielder had returned to the squad. Eriksen has the potential to make a comeback against The Hammers.

Apart from Eriksen, Manchester United also received an additional player, namely captain Bruno Fernandes, who was absent in the match against Liverpool due to accumulated yellow cards.

“But one thing is for sure, we will put a good line-up on the field and we must win the game,” said Ten Hag.

Manchester United is temporarily stuck in seventh place in the 2023-2024 Premier League standings with a collection of 28 points from 17 matches.

Meanwhile West Ham is stalking in ninth place with a collection of 27 points. This match could change the dynamics or position of the two teams in the standings.