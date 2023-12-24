Suara.com – Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam), Mahfud MD visited the Jakarta Cathedral Church, Sunday (24/12/2023) evening. He said the Indonesian government was happy because it could encourage every religious community in Indonesia.

“This evening I made a visit to inspect the implementation of services on the occasion of Christmas. I am happy that Christians in Indonesia can now carry out their worship well and safely, and indeed the government has prepared steps to secure and make worship comfortable,” said Mahfud in Cathedral Church, Sunday.

Mahfud MD ensures that every religious community in Indonesia can worship comfortably because it is guaranteed by the government.

“Because the government believes that if every religious follower carries out religious teachings well, then this country will be safe,” said Mahfud.

Mahfud MD also said that all religions teach kindness, brotherhood and harmony to all mankind.

“Therefore, we wish you a Merry Christmas, hopefully it will bring blessings to all of us Indonesians,” said Mahfud.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Jakarta, Cardinal Suharyo, thanked the government for providing a sense of freedom and protection to all believers, so that they can carry out their worship based on their respective beliefs.

“We all hope that by celebrating Christmas, Catholics in particular will grow into good citizens, become responsible citizens and become intelligent citizens so that they are able to be involved in achieving the ideals this country was founded on,” said the Cardinal.

“Once again, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, thank you very much. We pray that everything you have done for this nation can truly be presented to God as a praise for His glory and a blessing for the entire nation,” he added.