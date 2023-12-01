Suara.com – Candidate for vice president (cawapres) number 3, Mahfud MD, revealed the story of when the General Chairperson of the PDIP DPP, Megawati Soekarnoputri, was appointed to accompany Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election. According to him, the appointment as cawapres was without a dowry or was free.

He conveyed this at the MUI III Mukernas event in the Ancol area, North Jakarta, Friday (1/12/2023).

“Essentially, I was told by Mrs. Mega that at that time our coalition leadership had decided that Mr. Mahfud would be Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate. And Mr. Mahfud doesn’t need to think about money, there are no payments here,” said Mahfud.

Hearing about his appointment as Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate without a dowry, Mahfud admitted he was shocked. The reason is that so far he has heard that there is a dowry of around IDR 1.6 trillion to get this position.

“I was shocked, you know, it said Rp. 1.6 trillion, I was shocked,” he said.

Then Mahfud asked what he would ask for when he became Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate. It turned out that Mahfud was only given the task of fixing legal problems, including eradicating corruption.

“‘Then what are you ordering? Why me, ma’am? Well, the four leaders of our party, Mr. Mardiono, I, Mr. Hari Tanoe, Mr. OSO want the law to be enforced, corruption to be eradicated, which Mr. Mahfud has often done so far so that it can be continued. That’s his job. principal’,” he said.

Mahfud then spoke to Megawati by asking for access to the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs’ duties to the Vice President.

Later, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs will be under the control of the Vice President.

“So I can continue because I already know the law enforcement problems there. ‘Oh yes, go ahead’,” said Mahfud.

For this reason, he said, when he becomes Vice President he will not just be a spare tire. Because the task is clearly to fix legal problems and eradicate corruption.

“So in essence, I said, I can’t just be a spare tire, I have to have a clear task, that legal matters and eradicating corruption are handed over to me,” he said.

“Okay, that’s why all this time it was the job of the Attorney General, Police and so on, to be coordinated by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs. Well, the vice president doesn’t have direct access to it, so far he hasn’t had access, if I go to the vice president, give me the authority,” he continued.

Furthermore, Mahfud said that Megawati agreed to his request. Moreover, Ganjar agrees.

“Agreed, Mrs. Mega agrees, I’m talking about Mas Ganjar. In fact, it’s good. So, God willing, there won’t be mere backup, just ceremonies like that, I think it’s wasteful,” he concluded.